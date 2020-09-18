Police investigating stabbing on BART train at Warm Springs Station

In this Oct. 22, 2013 file photo, BART passengers wait for a BART train to depart the Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating a stabbing on a BART train at the Warm Springs station Friday afternoon.

A suspect has been taken into police custody and the victim has been taken to a nearby hospital, according to BART.

It's unclear how severe the victim's injuries are or what led up to the stabbing.

The Warm Springs Station remains closed and trains are not stopping at the station along the Berryessa Line.

BART has requested a bus bridge due to the police activity.

