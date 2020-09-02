Personal Finance

SF supervisor pushes for city to get behind universal basic income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco supervisor is pushing for the city to get behind the basic income movement that would make direct cash payments to residents.

Matt Haney laid out his reasoning for his resolution in a series of Tweets.



He cited a wide gap between top-income families and low-income families.

Haney says whites have the highest median household income of $116,000 while the median household income for Blacks is $30,000.

RELATED: California lawmaker, former Andrew Yang campaign co-chair, proposes statewide universal income

More than 25 cities including Oakland have committed to basic income.
