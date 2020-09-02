SF supervisor pushes for city to get behind universal basic income program

Today I am introducing a resolution to have San Francisco formally join the national movement in support of a guaranteed income.



We would join a growing movement, led by over 25 cities, leaders like Mayor @MichaelDTubbs, in support of direct cash payments to residents. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) September 1, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco supervisor is pushing for the city to get behind the basic income movement that would make direct cash payments to residents.Matt Haney laid out his reasoning for his resolution in a series of Tweets.He cited a wide gap between top-income families and low-income families.Haney says whites have the highest median household income of $116,000 while the median household income for Blacks is $30,000.More than 25 cities including Oakland have committed to basic income.