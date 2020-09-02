SF supervisor pushes for city to get behind universal basic income program

Matt Haney laid out his reasoning for his resolution in a series of Tweets.
Today I am introducing a resolution to have San Francisco formally join the national movement in support of a guaranteed income.— Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) September 1, 2020
We would join a growing movement, led by over 25 cities, leaders like Mayor @MichaelDTubbs, in support of direct cash payments to residents.
He cited a wide gap between top-income families and low-income families.
Haney says whites have the highest median household income of $116,000 while the median household income for Blacks is $30,000.
More than 25 cities including Oakland have committed to basic income.