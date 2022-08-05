EXCLUSIVE: Batmobile raid hearing canceled, San Mateo DA considers dropping case

The I-Team reports the San Mateo County DA is canceling the first hearing in a Batmobile raid case, and considering throwing it out altogether.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a major development in an ABC7 News I-Team investigation that been viewed by millions of people across the country -- the San Mateo County sheriff ordering a raid at a garage more than 2,000 miles away that makes Batmobile replicas.

After a business dispute with an Atheron realtor who ordered one, the Batmobile builder was arrested and charged with two felonies.

Now, the I-Team can report that the San Mateo County District Attorney is canceling the first hearing scheduled for two weeks from now and is considering throwing out the case altogether.

Steve Wagstaffe: "I said, hey, what about this, this and this, I want some more detail, before we make a final decision on whether this case will go forward or not."

Dan Noyes: "That's a change, though."

Wagstaffe: "That's a change in the sense that otherwise, it was just going to be an arraignment on the 19th of August."

Noyes: "What spurred that second look?

Wagstaffe: "I- you, candidly."

Wagstaffe says he wants to hold new interviews with the Batmobile builder and his customer, and that if the story is confirmed as we've reported it, in all likelihood, the case will be dismissed.

The I-Team's Dan Noyes is working on a complete report which will air on ABC7 News at 6 p.m. with reaction from the Batmobile builder and new information about the realtor and the sheriff.

