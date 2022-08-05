Bay Area Batmobile buyer bows out of scheduled interview with ABC7 News I-Team

Batmobile buyer Sam Anagnostou bows out of scheduled interview with ABC7 News I-Team after San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos orders raid.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Atherton realtor and Batmobile buyer Sam Anagnostou has decided not to interview with the I-Team's Dan Noyes this week, after scheduling a one-on-one at the ABC7 studios in San Francisco.

Anagnostou's attorney, Majeed Samara, told us he was concerned about discussing evidence during a criminal investigation and that his client has been getting harassing phone calls and texts, some threatening.

Samara told the I-Team that Anagnostou will be available next week to discuss the case.

As we first reported last week, sources inside the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department told the I-Team that Anagnostou appealed to his friend, Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, to intervene because he felt the production of the Batmobile he ordered was taking too long.

The replica of the 1966 Batmobile from the television show is built under license by DC Comics by Fiberglass Freaks of Logansport, Indiana.

On July 19, in what's described as a highly unusual move, Sheriff Bolanos sent a lieutenant, sergeant and two deputies from Redwood City more than 2,000 miles to raid the Batmobile garage.

They froze Batmobile builder Mark Racop's bank account and charged him with two felonies.

The exclusive I-Team report has generated reactions from across the country and calls for Sheriff Bolanos to resign.

