Bay Area music venues push for help after 1 year of closure amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many music venues around the Bay Area Saturday marked one year since they had their last show.

Several popular spots in San Francisco have the words "one year dark" on their marquees.

It is part of a bigger fundraising effort called Save Our Stages.

RELATED: Amsterdam conducts COVID-19 social experiment with 1,300-person dance party

They'll be getting some help from the coronavirus relief bill that was just passed, but San Francisco also has a fund of about $1.5 million.

They are trying to bump it to $10 million.

"Over the last year a lot of folks have take on serious serious debt and these are just small businesses that are owned by folks like me. You know for even small venues it costs you know minimum a thousand dollars a day just to stay closed," said Rob Ready, co-owner of Piano Fight.

RELATED: Santa Rosa offering new relief grants to musicians suffering from COVID-19 pandemic pause

Rob says the financial impact is felt by the surrounding community.

For every dollar spent on a ticket another 12 is spent in the local economy.

