Bay Area music venues push for help after 1 year of closure amid pandemic

Several popular spots in San Francisco have the words "one year dark" on their marquees.
It is part of a bigger fundraising effort called Save Our Stages.
RELATED: Amsterdam conducts COVID-19 social experiment with 1,300-person dance party
They'll be getting some help from the coronavirus relief bill that was just passed, but San Francisco also has a fund of about $1.5 million.
They are trying to bump it to $10 million.
"Over the last year a lot of folks have take on serious serious debt and these are just small businesses that are owned by folks like me. You know for even small venues it costs you know minimum a thousand dollars a day just to stay closed," said Rob Ready, co-owner of Piano Fight.
RELATED: Santa Rosa offering new relief grants to musicians suffering from COVID-19 pandemic pause
Rob says the financial impact is felt by the surrounding community.
For every dollar spent on a ticket another 12 is spent in the local economy.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic