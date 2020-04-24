Coronavirus California

Oakland expands free COVID-19 testing to residents in Alameda County

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is expanding its free novel coronavirus testing to people who live or work in Alameda County.

Testing is available to anyone who is working or volunteering outside the home who has symptoms or who has been exposed to the virus.

You must have an appointment to be tested.

For more information on the city's testing sites click here or email covid19testing@oaklandca.gov.

