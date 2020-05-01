Coronavirus California

East Bay city official could be ousted over controversial coronavirus Facebook post

By
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The Antioch City Council will meet in special session Friday night to vote on whether to remove a town official over a controversial Facebook post related to the novel coronavirus.

In the post, Kenneth Turnage, chair of the city's planning commission, suggested that COVID-19 be allowed to weed out the elderly, weak and sick - to the benefit of society.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

"I guess I am now formerly the chairperson of the Antioch Planning Commission," Turnage told ABC7 news in a Facetime interview.

But he's jumping the gun a bit. Turnage was notified today that the city council will vote Friday night on removing him from the post.

"I didn't really think so many people would be so offended by an opinion," he said.

But, that opinion posted a week ago suggests that COVID-19 could be nature's way of weeding out the old, sick and weak and that could actually be beneficial to the economy, to the health care system, to society as a whole.

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

Eric Thomas: "You didn't think people would be calling for your head afterward?"
Kenneth Turnage: "Not my head, no and I got my first death threat today, so I guess I made the big-time."

"I saw it and I was very appalled and I thought this is somebody who represents Antioch," said Monica Wilson, a City Council member who is leading the charge to remove Turnage from his position.

Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order

"I asked for the resignation. I asked for the removal and then it went to the mayor. He's had every opportunity to say I'm sorry," she said.

Turnage says he's only sorry that his words became a lightning rod for controversy instead of a starting point for discussion. But he doesn't regret putting the idea out there.

"People took what I wrote and they are reading more into it than what I exactly said," according to Turnage.

The city council meets in a special session Friday at seven to decide if Turnage's words will cost him his job.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyantiochcoronavirus californiafacebookcoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SJSU business students brainstorm COVID-19 solutions
SF attorney files several lawsuits against Newsom's shelter-in-place order
California beach closure: Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom signs executive order allowing adults to obtain marriage licenses
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Santa Cruz County extends shelter-in-place indefinitely
US study finds drug works against coronavirus
'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
California beach closure: Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close
Show More
Alameda makes room for social distancing, closes some streets
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'I will not enforce it': Humboldt sheriff says a beach closure would violate rights
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News