Rising COVID levels: Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co.

New data from the CDC suggests California is a hot zone for flu and COVID as both cases are simultaneously on the rise.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Mask will now be required at certain locations in Alameda County after it moved from the CDC's "low" COVID-19 Community Level to "medium," according to a press release.

County health officials say that per California state law, they must now re-implement mask requirements in high-risk settings besides healthcare. These include:

Homeless shelters

Emergency shelters

Heating and cooling centers (staff and residents)

Alameda Co. correctional and detention facilities

"We have observed worsening increases in COVID-19 case reports and hospitalizations since October," said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. "Taking actions like masking and staying home when sick can prevent spreading illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and help protect our health care system from strain."

Healthcare and long-term care facilities will continue to require masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials also recommended anyone who is sick and their household to wear masks in crowded indoor places.

