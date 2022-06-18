earthquake

Preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Morgan Hill, USGS says

Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Morgan Hill on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred at 1:14p.m.

The quake had a depth of 4.6 kilometers, according to USGS.

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



No injuries have been reported.

