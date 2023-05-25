Bay Area food banks experiencing critical volunteer shortage despite higher need

Food insecurity in the Bay Area is back to pandemic levels and despite the higher need, the amount of volunteers is at a low.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Food insecurity in the Bay Area is back to pandemic levels according to a major local food bank. Despite the higher need, the amount of volunteers is at a low.

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley serves people and organizations throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

"Most people who are getting free groceries from different organizations, those organizations are getting that food from us for free," said Tracy Weatherby, the food bank's vice president of strategy and advocacy, "So the food bank has a really central role in making sure that the community gets the food that it needs."

But the food bank says that providing that service has once again become even more urgent.

"People are shocked to realize that we're serving, at this point, as many people as we were at the peak of the pandemic - because it seems like the crisis is over, but the crisis is far from over for low-income people," Weatherby said.

Though monetary donations are always needed, the food bank says one of the biggest needs right now is for volunteers.

Unless they get more in the coming weeks, meeting production targets will be a struggle.

"We see a slump in general in the summer, people are engaged with the end of school, they're going on vacation," Weatherby said, "But the truth is, you're going on vacation, we're not."

The issue, they say isn't just limited to San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

"We talk to our fellow Bay Area food banks in the other counties all the time, and we're all seeing the same thing," she said, "Increased need and reduced resources. So, you know, we really need the volunteers."

Second Harvest of Silicon Valley offers plenty of different volunteer shifts.

From boxing produce to sorting milk and eggs, they say there's tasks that almost anyone can do.

"Please think about us while you have some time off and come and spend an afternoon with us come and spend a morning with us," Weatherby said, "We'd really appreciate that help.

