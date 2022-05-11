Weather

Spring storm brings wet weather, heavy hail to parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It wasn't enough to make a dent in our drought numbers, but some parts of the Bay Area did get a little wet weather Tuesday including hail!

Video taken in Vacaville just after 11 a.m. show hail heavily pouring down to the ground and the swimming pool.

In St. Helena, hail is blanketing the St. Helena High School baseball field Tuesday afternoon, looking almost like snow.

The hail storm reportedly lasted over 15 minutes.

ABC7 meteorologist Mike Nicco says any remaining hail should quickly collapse as sun sets around 8:10 p.m.


