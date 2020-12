Tamales or Prime Rib for Christmas? Where to order Bay Area takeout, delivery holiday dinners

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tamales or prime rib for Christmas? Decision, decisions. If you don't want to cook for the holidays, here's a roundup of Bay Area restaurants offering everything from short ribs to chicken mole tamales to spiral-sliced ham for takeout or delivery on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Eve.The restaurant is preparing chicken, pork, jalapeño & cheese and sweet tamales made with cinnamon, raisins, pineapples for New Year's Eve. You can get a dozen for $33 or half a dozen for $18. You can also order sides of green salsa ($3.50) or red salsa ($3.50). Drink options include Atole, starting at $3 a cup. Order online , over the phone or through text.233 S. White Rd suite C, San Jose(408) 729-1846From a tiny tamale window in North Oakland Tamaleria Azteca offers tamales filled with chicken, pork, cheese or vegetables. Order over the phone or through text.5751 Market St, Oakland(510) 200-3190The restaurant is offering holiday to-go packages for up to six people, starting at $130. The takeout deal includes a choice of any fire-roasted meat or turkey with Au Jus. Pre-orders require at least 48-hour notice, all order must be received by Tuesday, December 22. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, orders may be placed and picked up the same day.377 Santana Row #1090, San Jose(408) 244-7001201 S. 3rd St Suite 100, San Francisco(415) 427-0004Whole Foods is offering a holiday menu that includes salt and pepper prime rib roast, spiral-sliced ham or turkey. Sides such as creamy mashed potatoes, green beans and organic creamed spinach and kale can be included.Order online or call 1-844-936-2428The restaurant is offering Holiday Feast To-Go" options, including tamales ($24 dozen). You can also get a 10-person meal with chicken flautas, a dozen tamales, fajita bar with sides, mixed greed salad; cheese enchilada tray, guacamole, chips & salsa; and a pecan pie. Bay Area locations include restaurants in South San Francisco, Emeryville, Vallejo, Fairfield, Santa Rosa and Union city.