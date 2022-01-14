San Francisco "fixer upper" home with no bedrooms sells for nearly $2M

But this home in the Noe Valley neighborhood is anything but typical.
The real estate website The Real Deal reports the home sold for $1.97M.
It comes with zero bedrooms, and two bath.
However, you do get a backyard, if you want to call it that.
The Zillow listing describes the fixer-upper as a "contractor's special" and the "worst house on the best block".