Operation Varsity Blues

Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks in prison for role in college admissions scandal

BOSTON -- The owner of a California jewelry business has been sentenced to three weeks in prison for paying $15,000 to rig her son's ACT exam.

Marjorie Klapper was sentenced in Boston's federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

Authorities say the 51-year-old Menlo Park resident paid $15,000 to have a test proctor correct her son's ACT answers in 2017. She's also accused of falsely listing her son as African American and Hispanic on college applications to increase his chances of getting admitted.

Klapper has said the scheme's organizers listed her son as a minority without her knowledge. Her lawyers say she regrets her involvement in the scheme.

Prosecutors were recommending four months in prison. Klapper's lawyers said she deserved home confinement and a $20,000 fine.

Klapper is the 9th parent sentenced in the college admissions case and the 8th parent to get prison time.

