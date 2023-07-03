PG&E says there are more 10,000 families and businesses without power, most all of them in the East Bay.

Bay Area outages improving after over 10,000 PG&E customers were without power

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outages are improving after PG &E said there were more than 10,000 families and businesses without power Sunday night, most in the East Bay.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A live outage map shows green circles in Contra Costa County, indicating minor blackouts.

All of San Ramon has their power back after being without it since Saturday afternoon.

A KFC at Giannis on San Ramon Valley Boulevard was at least one restaurant that was impacted by the power. The restaurant was using battery operated candles right now to keep some lights on in the restaurant.

The KFC in town showed us workers were just hours away from having to trash their food.

Sunday night the Orchards at Walnut Creek shopping center was filled with businesses and restaurants that looked like a ghost town with closures.

Also Sunday night, more than 3,000 PG &E customers in Orinda were impacted by outages. Most of downtown Orinda was impacted by outages.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live