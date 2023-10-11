Bay Area restaurants imposing cleaning fee for brunch vomiters

Oakland's Kitchen Story is one of few Bay Area restaurants that are charging a fee to brunch customers if they vomit in public areas.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some Bay Area restaurants are charging drunk customers who leave a mess behind - specifically vomit.

SF Gate reports that Kitchen Story in Oakland posted a sign in its bathroom.

It tells mimosa lovers to "Please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically include in your tap when you throw up in our public areas."

The sign went up nearly two years ago during the pandemic.

And the owner says the problem has gotten better since customers now know they have to pay.

Several other restaurants in the Bay Area have implemented the rule.

