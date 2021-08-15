building a better bay area

Town hall on safe solutions for schools, students amid COVID

ABC7 town hall on safe solutions for return to school

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This year, back to school is brings with it new concerns. ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area Back to School week takes a look at the science and solutions for COVID-safe schools, plus the challenging mental health issues for students and teachers.

Experts in education, along with students, teachers, and families will share insight into what's worked so far and what the future may look like.

Monday :
Learning Loss - A look at learning loss and how districts will try to tackle the big issue.
Priorities - Helping kids get back to in-person learning by setting priorities.
Back to Mack - We go back to McClymonds High School and see how the school year is going so far.

Tuesday :
Distance Learning - A look at what distance learning will look like for those who have not decided to return to in-school learning.
Back to School Shopping - We look at what this year's back to school shopping looks like for retailers compared to last year.
Back to School Testing - Here's a look at a new software that track's students learning in real-time and gives feed back to teachers.

Wednesday:
Mental Health - How are districts, teachers and students dealing with the anxiety and mental health issues associated with returning to school?
Kids Vaccine - A look at vaccine trials for kids younger than 12-years-old.

Thursday:
AP Courses - We use Department of Education data to identify which schools offer advanced coursework to their students and whether there's a difference between schools attended by students of different racial and ethnic groups.

Back to Work - One hurdle to having people return to physical offices was the need to be home with kids who were doing distance learning. With that hurdle removed by most returning to the classroom, what is the status of offices reopening?

Friday:
Discipline at Schools - We look at Department of Education data that shows the rates of school days missed because of discipline by racial and ethnic groups and look at the disparities in schools for Black students and Latino students in particular.
Town Hall - We bring together experts from the medical field, mental health, and education to answer tough questions and discuss future solutions for students and schools. Watch in the video player at the top of this post.

