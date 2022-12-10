Timeline: Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Bay Area this weekend, massive snow dump in Tahoe

A cold front will bring heavy rain at times to the Bay Area for the first half of the day. Gusty winds will accompany the front.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Level 2 storm (moderate in strength) with an atmospheric river will come this weekend.

Heavy rain will likely come in two waves on Saturday. There will be a break midday as the first wave comes between 4 a.m. and Noon and the second wave will be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

There is a Wind Advisory until 1 p.m. for the coast and North Bay. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts 35-45 mph and up to 50 in the higher elevations.

The Wind Advisory will expire at 3 p.m. for the rest of the Bay Area.

Rainfall will be generous with mainly an inch to two and a half inches. The North Bay Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains could see up to 4 inches of rain.

Our highest storm concerns will be for hazardous travel and minor flooding on our area roads. Downed trees and isolated powers outages are possible with our gusty winds are also possible.

There will be a break midday in the North Bay as the front pushes to the south and east.

The air mass will get increasingly unstable for a chance of thunderstorms embedded with hail could be possible.

There is a major winter storm in the Sierra with a Winter Storm Warning that began at 10 p.m. Friday.

Travel will be impossible in the Sierra on Saturday and Sunday. Up to 6 feet of snow is possible above 5,000 feet.

