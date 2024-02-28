TIMELINE: Wednesday is final full day of dry weather before rain returns to Bay Area

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your latest Bay Area forecast on Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your latest Bay Area forecast on Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your latest Bay Area forecast on Wednesday.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your latest Bay Area forecast on Wednesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday will likely be the last full dry day in the Bay Area until next week, according to meteorologist Drew Tuma.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Showers return Thursday with a Level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

STORM WATCH: Latest forecast here

MORE: Massive snow up to 12 feet could fall in Sierra with major winter storm this weekend, NWS says

For the morning commute, light scattered showers will be around

Into the late afternoon and early evening, a line of brief downpours will move through.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Rainfall totals expected to be less than .50" for most cities.

Minimal impacts expected from this storm.

There is a Blizzard Warning for the Sierra starting Thursday at 4 a.m. with 5 to 10 feet of snow expected in higher elevations of 5000 feet with wind gusts up to 75 mph.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live