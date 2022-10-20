These Bay Area cities saw record-breaking heat Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a hot day across the Bay Area on Wednesday as several cities saw record-breaking heat move through the area.

ABC7 News meteorologist Sandhya Patel says downtown Oakland hit 91 degrees breaking the previous record of 84 set in 1991.

Redwood City reached 92 and SFO hit 86. Both cities surpassed the former records for the day and downtown San Francisco tied the old record of 90 set in 1913.

Sandhya says temperatures were well above average for October but cooling begins tomorrow and continues through the weekend.

