Sunshine Friday but rain will return to Bay Area this weekend: Timeline here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC 7 news meteorologist Mike Nicco says we are in for sunshine on Friday and Saturday.

All of that changes on Sunday. Rain showers will arrive Sunday afternoon and spread north to south through Monday morning. You can expect light-to-moderate rain.

Sunday, moderate rain will move into the North Bay by 4p.m.

The rest of the Bay will feel rain starting at 7p.m.

There will be scattered wintry showers on Monday afternoon and it will be gusty at times.

There is a possibility of snow at Mt. Hamilton.

Expect slippery road conditions during the morning commute.

