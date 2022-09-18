Much-needed rain arrives in the Bay Area; here's where it will be the heaviest

The storm has arrived in the Bay Area. It's a rainy start early Sunday morning with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Storm has arrived in the Bay Area. It's a rainy start early Sunday morning with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The heaviest rain will fall before noon Sunday. Sunday afternoon will feature scattered showers mixing with peeks of sunshine.

The heaviest rain will be in the far North Bay mountains with over 2" expected. An inch for Marin is likely with .25" to .75" for the rest of the Bay area through Tuesday.

There's also chance of thunderstorms Monday, according to ABC7 meteorologist Lisa Argen.

The chance for scattered showers continues through Tuesday morning.

KGO-TV

It's important to note that this will not end fire season - more likely to slow it.

Both September 2017 and 2019 had hot weather early in September followed by mid-month rains. Fast forward to October 2017 and 2019, the Wine Country and Kincade Fires started respectively.

We need more rainfall up in the lower elevations and solid rain over a period of time to end fire season.

MORE: What you need to know about storm heading to Bay Area this weekend

Timeline:

KGO-TV

KGO-TV

KGO-TV

KGO-TV

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.