Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Bay Area as record warmth moves into region

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The calendar says May but the weather says it's fire season. For the third time already this year critical fire conditions develop in parts of our Bay Area neighborhoods.

We need to be extra careful in Solano County, the Carquinez Strait, Delta and Sacramento Valley for the next few days.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for breezy northerly winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.

A Heat Advisory begins at noon Tuesday and continues through 11 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures bake to near 105 while overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees. If you work or live in Solano County or the Central Valley find ways to keep from overheating.



