Red Flag Warning in effect for parts of Bay Area as record warmth moves into region

We need to be extra careful in Solano County, the Carquinez Strait, Delta and Sacramento Valley for the next few days.
VIDEO: New assessment tool shows Bay Area counties with highest wildfire risk
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday for breezy northerly winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.
A Heat Advisory begins at noon Tuesday and continues through 11 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures bake to near 105 while overnight lows could be as warm as 75 degrees. If you work or live in Solano County or the Central Valley find ways to keep from overheating.
Get ready for inland heat and renewed fire weather concerns by early next week. Is your home prepared if a wildfire threatens? #cawx pic.twitter.com/mqI8hkdGnv— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 22, 2022