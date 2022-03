SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A vehicle led CHP on a chase from Emeryville across the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon, causing dangerous driving conditions for people heading westbound.ABC7's tower camera captured the chase spanning from the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, as the vehicle is seen swerving across all lanes between cars as it was being followed by the CHP cruiser.A family member called 911 in fear for the safety for a passenger in the vehicle.Police were unable to stop the vehicle after they deemed it unsafe to pursue the chase through city streets.