#HappeningNow a Sig Alert has been issued on the Bay Bridge near the Fremont Street off-ramp. A crash has led to a car fire. The CHP says 2 lanes are blocked. Expect delays. More: https://t.co/mHxj8wa5LD pic.twitter.com/0cohMkSbfu — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaABC7) August 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A multi-vehicle crash that blocked three lanes of the Bay Bridge has been cleared. Drivers are continuing to report delays of more than an hour to cross the bridge.The crash has led to a car fire near the Fremont Street off-ramp.Lanes reopened around 7:25 a.m.