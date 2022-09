1 lane reopens following car crash at Bay Bridge toll plaza

Image of car crash at Bay Bridge Toll Plaza in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One lane reopened after a car crashed into the sand barrels at the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza on Wednesday, but motorists should still expect delays, the CHP says.

The accident happened around 5:04 a.m. closing two toll booths.

ABC7's Sue Hall says delays could last up to 20 minutes.

Caltrans and the CHP cleared the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

