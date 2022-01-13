LIVE: Crash blocks 3 WB lanes of Bay Bridge near Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A multi-vehicle crash is blocking three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
A Sig-alert has been issued for the accident.
It will take drivers at least an hour to get across the bridge. Commuters are advised to take BART, the San Mateo Bridge or Golden Gate Bridge if possible
