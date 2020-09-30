Police activity closes all eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge in SF

I-80 eastbound, just east of 4th Street off-ramp. All eastbound lanes are currently closed due to critical incident. Please utilize 4th Street off-ramp and re-enter at Harrison or Bryant and 2nd Street on-ramps. Unknown ETO pic.twitter.com/gHjls0uGsy — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 30, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police activity has closed all eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near the 4th Street off-ramp in San Francisco.Traffic from the Peninsula is advised to use I-280 northbound into downtown San Francisco. Drivers can enter the Bay Bridge on either Bryant and 2nd or Harrison at 1st/Essex Street on-ramps.There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.