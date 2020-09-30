Traffic

Police activity closes all eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge in SF

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist in Anaheim, Calif. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police activity has closed all eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near the 4th Street off-ramp in San Francisco.

Traffic from the Peninsula is advised to use I-280 northbound into downtown San Francisco. Drivers can enter the Bay Bridge on either Bryant and 2nd or Harrison at 1st/Essex Street on-ramps.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscochpbay bridgesfpd
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
SF opening indoor dining today with restrictions
Hotter, drier Bay Area weather could set stage for more wildfires
LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders, warnings in North Bay
Young Bay Area voters weigh in on contentious presidential debate
Coronavirus updates: Palo Alto schools move closer to in-person learning
Firefighters hold line on Glass Fire on Hwy 29 in Napa Co.
Show More
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Trump takes aim at Oakland, calls city 'violent' during 1st debate
Map shows scope of Glass Fire's damage
Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday
2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Berkeley
More TOP STORIES News