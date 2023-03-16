2 killed in crash on westbound direction of Bay Bridge, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a crash between a car and a big-rig on the westbound direction of the Bay Bridge, the California Highway Patrol told ABC7 News.

The accident happened on the upper deck of the bridge on Westbound 80, just east of Treasure Island just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

All lanes were still shut down as of 12:30 a.m., the CHP said. Caltrans reopened one lane at around 12:45 a.m.

The CHP said there were two crashes.

Both happened in the same area.

The first crash happened around 11:13 pm, which involved three vehicles resulting in minor injuries.

The second crash occurred nearly ten minutes later at 11:21 p.m. The CHP said the second crash involved a vehicle and a big-rig where two people have died.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.