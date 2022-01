SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crossing the Bay Area's state-owned bridges now costs $1 more.The increase applies to all the Bay Area bridges, except the Golden Gate. The toll is now $7 at the Bay Bridge toll plaza.Back in 2018, voters approved three, gradual toll increases with Regional Measure 3. The voter-approved bill is funding $4.5 billion worth of highway and transit improvements.The final toll hike is scheduled for January 1, 2025.