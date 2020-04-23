Coronavirus

'Congestion pricing' suspended on Bay Bridge, toll to remain at $6 everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced Wednesday an end to "congestion pricing" on the Bay Bridge, meaning drivers will pay one toll price no matter what time they're crossing the bridge.

This announcement was made after a vote by the Bay Area Toll Authority.

The toll will remain at $6 everyday, no matter the time, effective Tuesday as of midnight, the agency announced.

This change is in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the lack of bridge traffic while Bay Area residents shelter in place.

Toll prices previously ranged from $5 to $7, with the latter price in effect during peak commute hours.

More than a 138 million drivers crossed the Bay Bridge and paid a toll in the 2018/2019 year, according to toll revenue data.

Since the pandemic began, bridge traffic has substantially decreased.

"The volume of weekday traffic across the Bay Bridge and the six other state-owned toll bridges has fallen about 50 percent below 2019 levels since the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17," the agency said a in a statement this week.

It's unclear how long the halt on Bay Bridge congestion pricing will remain in place, but California's COVID-19 shelter order is likely to continue while state officials evaluate the state's progress in stopping the virus' spread.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has identified six criteria for deciding when California may reopen and ease shelter-in-place restrictions.

The criteria includes California expanding testing and conducting contact tracing, being able to protect the state's most vulnerable populations, ensuring hospitals are equipped to handle surges, working with hospitals and researchers to find treatment and therapy for the virus, making sure businesses and schools can maintain physical distancing protocols and being able to re-implement strict measures, as needed.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscodowntown oaklandoaklandcoronavirus californiabay bridgecoronavirusbay area lifecoronavirus pandemictraffic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Drive around SF shows empty streets, stores closed
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: Medical professionals draft wills and trusts 'just in case'
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces change to stimulus check payments in CA
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Woman accused of spitting on person after social distancing dispute
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
CHP sees 87% increase in tickets for speeding over 100 mph
Show More
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
First responders honor Stanford health care workers
More TOP STORIES News