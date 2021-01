***** MAJOR COLLISION INCIDENT*****



I-89 e/b (SFOBB), @ e/ of Treasure Island tunnel, the #1 and #2 lanes are blocked for major injury investigation. #3, 4, and 5 lanes are open. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/ljsXpzczpI — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 18, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A major traffic collision on the Bay Bridge has shut down some lanes on eastbound I-80 near the Yerba Buena Tunnel, CHP officials say.The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday and officials say at least one person was injured.No further information was given.