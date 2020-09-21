4-alarm grass fire in San Juan Canyon prompts evacuations in Belmont

Forward progress on the 4-Alarm #VegetationFire off of E. Laurel Creek Rd. in the Belmont hills has been stopped. Crews will be extended on scene to assure all hot spots are put out. #LaurelFire #SMCFIRE — San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department (@SMCFireDept) September 22, 2020

Evacuations: San Juan Canyon from East Laurel Creek Rd to Cipriani Bl due to fire. Code Red — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) September 21, 2020

Per @SMCFireDept and BPD unified command, it is anticipated that evac orders will be lifted by 10pm. Roads may not be accessible by vehicle due to fire apparatus on scene. Fire personnel will be on scene overnight as a precaution. — Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) September 22, 2020

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Belmont police issued immediate evacuations orders in Belmont near the areas surrounding Alhambra Drive due to a four-alarm grass fire in San Juan Canyon on Monday afternoon.The fire started at the 2900 block of Alhambra Drive and the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department (SMCFD) responded to the blaze at 3:44 p.m. San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department officials said over 90 personnel from several partner agencies came to help and the fire was brought under control around 5 p.m.Officials say that out of an abundance of caution, approximately 40 homes were evacuated and evacuation sites were established at the Belmont Senior Center and Ciprani Elementary School.Property damage was minimal, no homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. In total, approximately 2 acres of land were burned, SMCFD officials said in a release.Evacuations are still in effect and Belmont police say the orders are expected to be lifted by 10 p.m.Roads may not be accessible by vehicle due to fire apparatus on scene, officials say.The cause of the fire is still under investigation and several crews will remain on scene overnight and into Tuesday to monitor hotspots.