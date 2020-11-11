Benicia police patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- An on-duty Benicia police officer struck and killed a pedestrian in his patrol car early Wednesday morning.

The officer was traveling in the 1900 block of East 2nd Street at 2 a.m. when he struck the man. Paramedics were called, but the man died at the scene.

"This is a tragic incident for all involved," Interim Chief Mike Greene said. "Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family and loved ones."

The identity of the pedestrian is still unknown at this time. He appears to be a White man, between 30 to 40-years-old, according to police.

The officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the crash, police said. He was not injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beniciacar crashpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ residents report 'coyote crisis' after several pets attacked
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Another Marin Co. high school shuts down in-person learning
COVID-19 test appointments pre-Thanksgiving hard to come by
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
COVID-19 update: Palo Alto Unified approves hybrid learning plan
AccuWeather forecast: Misty morning, light rain tonight, more Friday
Show More
Contra Costa County returns to COVID-19 red tier
SF rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining
CA Prop 15 fails: Here's what that means
Oakland community organizer defeats two-term city councilwoman
How a Biden Administration could help Silicon Valley
More TOP STORIES News