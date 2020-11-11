Benicia police patrol vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- An on-duty Benicia police officer struck and killed a pedestrian in his patrol car early Wednesday morning.The officer was traveling in the 1900 block of East 2nd Street at 2 a.m. when he struck the man. Paramedics were called, but the man died at the scene."This is a tragic incident for all involved," Interim Chief Mike Greene said. "Our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family and loved ones."The identity of the pedestrian is still unknown at this time. He appears to be a White man, between 30 to 40-years-old, according to police.The officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the crash, police said. He was not injured.