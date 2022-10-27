3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting near UC Berkeley campus earlier this month, police say

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Detectives in Berkeley have arrested three suspects in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three more earlier this month.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. on Oct. 8, four men were walking back to their vehicle after spending a night out in the south campus area, Berkeley police said. Two men approached the group near Telegraph and Durant avenues and allegedly started a fight. Two suspects allegedly pulled out guns and opened fire, sending onlookers fleeing the area and fatally wounding one 29-year-old man and injuring three other men.

Detectives identified the following suspects and they were arrested on Tuesday: Michael Monrroy-Ramos, 23, from Oakland, booked on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide; Jessyca Monrroy, 31, from Union City, booked on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, and Andy Gutierrez-Rebello, 24, no address, also booked on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.

The Berkeley Police Department worked in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals and carried out search warrants of the suspects' residences. Authorities allege that they recovered a number of firearms -- including several unserialized ghost guns as well as evidence that more ghost guns were being manufactured.

"This shooting was one of the most horrific acts of violence our community has experienced in recent memory," said a representative of the Berkeley Police Department, who also expressed gratitude to the community for their support.

