Police investigating shooting near UC Berkeley

Berkeley police are investigating a shooting near UC Berkeley on Saturday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are investigating a shooting near the UC Berkeley campus on Saturday.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Durant Ave. and Telegraph Ave.

UC Berkeley police are asking everyone to avoid the area as they investigate.

"I've lived here for four years and this is the first time I've experienced something like this," said Jay Kalra, who described what happened the moment he heard gunshots.

"The bullet went into the tire ...and I think I'm going to have to call roadside assistance or rotate it myself."

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if officers have any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

