Man arrested, charged with hate crime after allegedly hanging noose at Berkeley Marina

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Berkeley police say they arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly hanging a noose in a public park.

The incident took place near the South Cove of the Berkeley Marina.

RELATED: 'Several' nooses found on trees at Lake Merritt, hate crime investigation underway, Oakland mayor says

Investigators say a City of Berkeley worker saw the man tying the noose to a tree branch on Thursday morning.

The city worker confronted the suspect, and was able to photograph him as he fled.

The worker gave that picture to police when they arrived on scene.

RELATED: Martinez couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime charge

The suspect was later found walking on University Avenue and apprehended.

Police say the suspect, who was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, has no address.
