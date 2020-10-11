Man arrested, charged with hate crime after allegedly hanging noose at Berkeley Marina

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, Berkeley police say they arrested and charged a 32-year-old man with a hate crime for allegedly hanging a noose in a public park.The incident took place near the South Cove of the Berkeley Marina.Investigators say a City of Berkeley worker saw the man tying the noose to a tree branch on Thursday morning.The city worker confronted the suspect, and was able to photograph him as he fled.The worker gave that picture to police when they arrived on scene.The suspect was later found walking on University Avenue and apprehended.Police say the suspect, who was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, has no address.