'Several' nooses found on trees at Lake Merritt, hate crime investigation underway, Oakland mayor says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Nooses were found on trees at Lake Merritt, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said Wednesday.

The findings are now being investigated as a hate crime, according to the mayor.

In a statement, Schaaf said there were reports of the nooses being part of exercise equipment. Schaaf said that does not "excuse their tortuous and terrorizing effects."

The mayor did not detail when the nooses were found or what law enforcement agency is investigating.

Schaaf went on to say that "objects that invoke such terror will not be tolerated in Oakland's public spaces."

