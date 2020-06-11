Berkeley police chief apologizes for saying 'we can shoot people' as alternative to tear gas

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley city council voted last night to permanently prohibit police use of tear gas.

The idea grew from an original proposal from the mayor to ban tear gas, pepper spray and smoke during the coronavirus pandemic.

The police chief weighed in on how that may limit officers, but his answer resulted in immediate shock among some councilmembers.

RELATED: San Jose police tighten rules around use of rubber bullets amid protest backlash

When Councilmember Susan Wengraf asked Chief Andrew Greenwood for alternative tools, the chief replied, "firearms, we can shoot people."

Later in the meeting, Chief Andrew Greenwood apologized.

It's unclear at this point whether city officials have to meet with the police union to modify their contract and make this a done deal.
