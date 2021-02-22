Berkeley teachers to get vaccinated as district prepares to reopen in-person learning

The teachers union says this is exactly what teachers have been asking for. After months of negotiations about distance learning and safety measures, they say getting vaccinated is the game changer.
"When vaccinations became available, it changed the conversation. Teachers overwhelmingly support the idea that once they're vaccinated, they feel confident they can work in classrooms with students, who are mobile," said Matt Meyer, President of Berkeley Federation of Teachers.
RELATED: Berkeley Unified unveils COVID-19 vaccination plan for teachers
The city of Berkeley partnered with the school district to help make sure teachers could get appointments. They have enough supply to vaccinate those who teach Pre-K through 2nd grade this week. They hope to get to teachers of higher grades in the following weeks.
"It's very exciting. People had a lot of trouble finding their own vaccine, even though they qualify in Alameda County. So having a coordinated effort will make sure everyone working at school sites will have vaccines," Meyer said.
San Mateo County is also now vaccinating teachers. Officials say they will be vaccinated as supply allows, pointing out supply has been an issue and asking everyone to be patient. In Berkeley, the teacher's union says patience shouldn't be a problem.
"In general people are very excited. There was a lot of frustration, knowing people could get a vaccine but no one could find them and now they're here," Meyer said.
RELATED: California to set aside 10% of all 1st vaccine doses for teachers, Gov. Gavin Newsom announces
Berkeley is planning to get the youngest kids back at school in five weeks, on March 29.
Another phase of kids is expected on April 12 and then finally the High School students on April 19.
The teacher's union says the next issue they will start negotiating is the schedule.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic