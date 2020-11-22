WATCH LIVE: 6-alarm fire at apartment building in Berkeley near UC campus, officials say

This is now a 6 alarm fire. We have no reported injuries at this time. — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) November 22, 2020

#BREAKING Fire crews are on scene in Berkeley trying to put out a fire in what appears to be an apartment building under construction on University Ave near Shattuck. Neighboring businesses have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/emDz9PxW5Y — Matt Boone (@MattBooneNews) November 22, 2020

Picked up Postmates pizza and across the street is this inferno going on in Berkeley, CA. pic.twitter.com/ypVz9LlPuZ — TheVideoGameManiac (@TheVGM_SFW) November 22, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A six-alarm fire is being reported at an apartment building in Berkeley, one block away from U.C. Berkeley.The fire is burning along the 2000 block of University Ave. University Avenue between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue is currently closed.It's reported that nearby buildings are being evacuated, including the McDonalds on Shattuck Ave.Fire units from Oakland, El Cerrito and Albany have been called into assisting Berkeley firefighters.Officials say Shattuck Avenue, Addison Street, Milvia Street and Berkeley Way may also be impacted as well, and ask for drivers to plan an alternate route.No word on any injuries or cause of the fire.