WATCH LIVE: 6-alarm fire at apartment building in Berkeley near UC campus, officials say

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A six-alarm fire is being reported at an apartment building in Berkeley, one block away from U.C. Berkeley.

The fire is burning along the 2000 block of University Ave. University Avenue between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue is currently closed.

It's reported that nearby buildings are being evacuated, including the McDonalds on Shattuck Ave.





Fire units from Oakland, El Cerrito and Albany have been called into assisting Berkeley firefighters.

Officials say Shattuck Avenue, Addison Street, Milvia Street and Berkeley Way may also be impacted as well, and ask for drivers to plan an alternate route.



No word on any injuries or cause of the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
