President Biden headed to Lake Tahoe this week

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, August 16, 2023 12:26AM
President Biden is expected to visit Lake Tahoe on Friday, according to the White House.

President Biden is expected to visit Lake Tahoe on Friday, according to the White House.

Biden will travel to Tahoe after meeting with the leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David.

He will stay in the area until next Thursday, nearly a full week.

The White House has not released a reason for the visit, but it comes just a few weeks after his administration allocated more than $3 billion to help fight invasive species from spreading at Lake Tahoe.

