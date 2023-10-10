  • Watch Now

Driver killed after big rig crashes into Richmond-San Rafael Bridge toll booth, CHP says

Bay City News
Tuesday, October 10, 2023 1:01PM
A semi driver was killed after crashing into a toll booth on the westbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge near Richmond, the CHP said.

RICHMOND, Calif. -- At least one death was reported following a vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 580 at the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge between Marin and Contra Costa counties on Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

A semi-trailer truck crashed into a toll booth shortly before 10 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge near Richmond, the CHP said.

Both the truck and the toll booth went up in flames due to the crash. According to the CHP, crews had to remove the engine of the big rig, which only had one occupant.

Two westbound lanes of I-580 at the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge were still closed due to the crash as of 1:29 a.m., the CHP said.

