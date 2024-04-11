Big rig overturns, leaks fuel in Alameda Co. solo crash after driver apparently fell asleep

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KGO) -- No injuries are reported after fire officials say a big rig flipped over in a solo crash early Thursday morning in Alameda County.

It happened on the Northbound Hwy 238 connector to Southbound I-880 near San Lorenzo just after 1:30 a.m., when a big rig with refrigerated goods crashed into the median and rolled over. The connector ramp is shut down causing traffic issues.

According to the Alameda County Fire battalion chief, the truck is leaking diesel fuel "from the system, not the tanks."

The battalion chief says there's under 40 gallons leaked and it's "not too bad," with nothing going into the storm drain. It is being treated as a hazmat situation.

The driver told Alameda County Fire officials that he fell asleep at the wheel.

