Black bear dies after getting stuck inside hot car in Tennessee

Temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees, which means the interior of the car could have reached up to 140 degrees.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. -- A black bear died after it got stuck in a hot car in Tennessee, authorities said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the vehicle was parked at a rental cabin in Sevierville, just north of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The vehicle was left there at around 10 a.m. and the bear was found dead about nine hours later.

Wildlife officials believe the bear opened the vehicle - which they say was unlocked - with its teeth or paws.

The bear then became trapped after the door closed.

Temperatures in the area reached 95 degrees, which means the interior of the car could have reached up to 140 degrees.

Officials believe the extreme heat was likely the cause of the animal's death.
