Black bear roommates scrap outside South Lake Tahoe home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11589053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hank the Tank, a 500-pound bear notorious for wreaking havoc in residential neighborhoods, has hit another home in Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The infamous Lake Tahoe Bear known for invading people's homes may have an issue with his own roommate.It's unclear if this is actually Hank the Tank, but a pair of black bears were caught scuffling outside the building they live in South Lake Tahoe.Toogee Sielsch, who took the video, says he spotted one bear going in. But when the second bear arrives -- the two get into it."I guess one of them left his dishes in the sink and the other one wasn't happy about it," said Sielsch.We are told the two bears shacked up peacefully the next night.They are "best buds again."