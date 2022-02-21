bear

Giant bear known as 'Hank the Tank' burglarizes another Lake Tahoe home; 40 break-ins since July

Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hank the Tank, a big bear notorious for wreaking havoc in residential neighborhoods, has hit another home in Lake Tahoe.

The 500-pound bear is now being blamed for 40 break-ins since last July.

Police say he carried out his most recent break-in by entering a home through a window.

California wildlife officials plan to trap and euthanize a massive Black bear in Lake Tahoe, but the Bear League is against the voter-approved plan.



"It's really scary because we use to be able to go on walks and bike rides by ourselves but it's become a bigger problem," said resident Olivia Philip.

"So now we bring the bear horn whenever we go on walks or bike rides," said Samantha Philip.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has been trying to track and trap Hank for weeks, but no luck so far.

