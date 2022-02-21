Giant bear known as 'Hank the Tank' burglarizes another Lake Tahoe home; 40 break-ins since July

The 500-pound bear is now being blamed for 40 break-ins since last July.
Police say he carried out his most recent break-in by entering a home through a window.
"It's really scary because we use to be able to go on walks and bike rides by ourselves but it's become a bigger problem," said resident Olivia Philip.
"So now we bring the bear horn whenever we go on walks or bike rides," said Samantha Philip.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife has been trying to track and trap Hank for weeks, but no luck so far.