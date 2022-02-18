CA wildlife officials plan to trap, euthanize 500-pound Black bear in Lake Tahoe

The 500 pound bear nicknamed Yogi, Chunky or Jake, has reportedly damaged some 38 homes in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood and is responsible for dozens of calls to authorities.
On Friday night, the Tahoe Keys property Owners Association Board voted to allow the Department of Fish and Wildlife to set traps in their neighborhood to capture the bear and euthanize it, according to Ann Bryant with the group, "Bear League."
At least one trap is already on site.
Bryant says many property owners in the Keys don't want the bear killed.
"We don't want anybody to get hurt. Nobody wants that. We don't want the bear to die either. This has to stop," said Ann Bryant.
She says the Bear league knows of two sanctuary's willing to take the bear.
But in order for that to happen, state wildlife officials must agree to trap it and transport it.
ABC7 News reached out to the department on Wednesday for comment, but have yet to hear back.