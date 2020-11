'It's so quiet': Some Bay Area shoppers brave lines for Black Friday deals amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos The pandemic is changing how retailers and shoppers are approaching the biggest shopping day of the year. From moving the deals online to spacing out the in-store crowds, here's how Black Friday will be different in 2020.

Good morning from @BestBuy in Dublin, where even in a pandemic people (but not as many people) have lined up to get some good deals #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/NrYRmkyvgF — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 27, 2020

Tyler Lopez got to @GameStop at 8pm on WEDNESDAY to be first in line for the PS5. The doors just opened here — and he got it! One of only two sold at this location. #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/MHA6I039cr — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 27, 2020

This @GameStop in Dublin, CA has 2 PS5s and 4 Xboxes — and these are the 6 guys who are first in line to get them.



Tyler (in red) got here Wednesday night; the others got here yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zCVU2LIbnh — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 27, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a Black Friday like nothing we've seen before. Many people are turning to the internet for deals, instead of shopping in-person. But, some are still lining up for store deals in the East Bay."The biggest difference is that major retailers are not opening on Thanksgiving this year," Kristin McGrath is the editor of BlackFriday.com told ABC7 News.McGrath says there will be as many deals online as in stores, so there is less of a reason to go out.ABC7 News' Liz Kreutz went to find out if people were taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and visited the Best Buy in Dublin where it was "quiet" and not even at capacity."It's so quiet!" Kreutz exclaimed. "It's so not what we're used to on Black Friday."Masseh Kohistani, a shopper who lined up around 3 a.m., got a good deal on a 50-inch television for $287."Not bad at all," Kohistani said.There was less than 100 people in line before 5 a.m. and once the store opened, lines moved quickly."A survey from Deloitte says 51% of people say they don't feel comfortable shopping this year, and it seems to be that's what's reflective here this morning," Kreutz added.