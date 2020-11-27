'It's so quiet': Some Bay Area shoppers brave lines for Black Friday deals amid COVID-19 pandemic

BLACK FRIDAY 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy, here are the deals for holiday shopping
"The biggest difference is that major retailers are not opening on Thanksgiving this year," Kristin McGrath is the editor of BlackFriday.com told ABC7 News.
McGrath says there will be as many deals online as in stores, so there is less of a reason to go out.
ABC7 News' Liz Kreutz went to find out if people were taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and visited the Best Buy in Dublin where it was "quiet" and not even at capacity.
"It's so quiet!" Kreutz exclaimed. "It's so not what we're used to on Black Friday."
Masseh Kohistani, a shopper who lined up around 3 a.m., got a good deal on a 50-inch television for $287.
"Not bad at all," Kohistani said.
There was less than 100 people in line before 5 a.m. and once the store opened, lines moved quickly.
Good morning from @BestBuy in Dublin, where even in a pandemic people (but not as many people) have lined up to get some good deals #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/NrYRmkyvgF— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 27, 2020
"A survey from Deloitte says 51% of people say they don't feel comfortable shopping this year, and it seems to be that's what's reflective here this morning," Kreutz added.
Tyler Lopez got to @GameStop at 8pm on WEDNESDAY to be first in line for the PS5. The doors just opened here — and he got it! One of only two sold at this location. #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/MHA6I039cr— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 27, 2020
This @GameStop in Dublin, CA has 2 PS5s and 4 Xboxes — and these are the 6 guys who are first in line to get them.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) November 27, 2020
Tyler (in red) got here Wednesday night; the others got here yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/zCVU2LIbnh