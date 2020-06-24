Community & Events

Artists in Action: Black History Month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 invites Bay Area artist's to help us celebrate Black History Month. Share your original artwork inspired by Black history past and present. Let us know what inspired you in one or two sentences.

Selected entries will be shown on ABC7 News and right here!

All ages, skill levels, and still artistic medias are accepted including:
  • Painting
  • Drawing
  • Sculpture
  • Digital Art
  • Photography
  • Crafts

    • Works can be previously created or brand new. Artwork can be sized 12x12in, 11x14in, or 14x11in. Submit 300dpi jpgs here. Please submit all entries by February 16th.

    You can check out our previous Artist's in Action virtual art show below:
    EMBED More News Videos

    ABC7 invited Bay Area artist to share their artwork that shows what it is to be an Ally. Check out the amazing Ally Artwork!



    Also check out the slideshow gallery below to see all of the entries:

    Check out this ally drawing of a coloring page:
    EMBED More News Videos

    Lead designer Donavon Brutus shows us how to draw a pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag.


    If you would like to download a coloring sheet of the flags in the video go here.
