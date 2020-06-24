Artists in Action: Black History Month

Selected entries will be shown on ABC7 News and right here!
All ages, skill levels, and still artistic medias are accepted including:
Works can be previously created or brand new. Artwork can be sized 12x12in, 11x14in, or 14x11in. Submit 300dpi jpgs here. Please submit all entries by February 16th.
You can check out our previous Artist's in Action virtual art show below:
Also check out the slideshow gallery below to see all of the entries:
Check out this ally drawing of a coloring page:
If you would like to download a coloring sheet of the flags in the video go here.